Die Hard star Bruce Willis will be “stepping away” from his acting career due to health issues, his family has announced. The Willis family shared that the actor had recently been diagnosed with aphasia and said it had been a “really challenging time” for them. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on social media read.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

Unscripted - Listen to the latest episode of our entertainment podcast: