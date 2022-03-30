Electronic tags and more cash: What is in the new plan to tackle domestic abuse?

A new plan to combat domestic abuse has been launched, with ideas on how to monitor perpetrators and support victims.

The Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan aims to prevent domestic abuse from happening in the first place and help all victims and survivors.

The plan, unveiled by the government on Wednesday, also hopes to improve the systems and processes that underpin the response to domestic abuse across society.

Charities have welcomed the publication of the Domestic Abuse Plan, but called for Home Secretary Priti Patel to go further, saying it does not "offer anything new".

Here's what you need to know.

How many fall victim to domestic abuse?

Around 2.3 million people in England and Wales experienced domestic abuse in the last year, according to the government.

Around one in five murders are related to domestic abuse.

How are they going to try to tackle domestic abuse?

There could be a new register for domestic abusers, which could require them to report to the police when they move or open a bank account with a new partner.

Another idea is to stipulate an electronic tag for people who pose a risk to women and girls.

There are also plans to invest £75 million on directly addressing the behaviour by abusers as part of an overall £81 million package for tackling perpetrators over the next three years.

Meanwhile, the Ask for Ani codeword scheme – which allows those at risk or suffering from abuse to discreetly signal they need help – will now be piloted in Jobcentre offices across the UK.

It was launched initially in January 2021 in pharmacies.

The plans would see more staff dedicated to support roles - a total of 700 Independent Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Advocate would be funded.

Additional cash would also be given for 300 roles - which will refer and support victims and survivors - later this year.

What about children?

The NSPCC said more needs to be done to help children Credit: Jon Challicom/NSPCC/PA

The NSPCC said that children also experience domestic abuse and more needs to be done to support them, under the new plans.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We welcome the publication of the Domestic Abuse Plan, but believe this needs to go further in supporting the complex needs of child victims.

“It is essential that a proportion of the funding set aside for community-based services and support for young victims is used to train specialist practitioners to work with children.

“Domestic abuse can have a devastating impact on children and derail their lives, but with access to support services in the community they can recover.”

What have other charities said?

Domestic violence and abuse charity Refuge welcomed the government's plans but said more needs to be done.

In a statement, Chief Executive Ruth Davison said: “Refuge welcomes the publication of the new Domestic Abuse Plan and is pleased to see the government looking at how it can build on the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 to improve the response to domestic abuse across the country, including by increasing funding to specialist services.

“While the plan offers welcome steps forward, and provides cause for optimism, some of the announcements appear to reflect existing policies and unfortunately don’t offer anything new.

“We hope the government will use this plan as the start of an ongoing conversation with the sector about how to ensure women and girls are able to access the protection they need and deserve.”

What does Priti Patel say?

Ms Patel said: “Domestic abuse is a devastating crime that ruins lives and tackling it is an important part of this government’s Beating Crime Plan.

“For far too long the focus has been on what the victim might have done differently, rather than on the behaviour of the perpetrators themselves.

“This must now change. My Domestic Abuse Plan focuses on taking the onus off victims and making it easier for them to access the help and support they need, while taking tough action against perpetrators.”