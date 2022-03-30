John Stiles and Tom Charlton, the son of Nobby Stiles and brother of Sir Bobby Charlton, have never met before but they have a lot in common.

The relatives of two of England's 1966 World Cup winning heroes have both experienced the toll dementia can take on loved ones, and are convinced it can be caused by playing football.

Nobby Stiles died last year, while Jack Charlton - Mr Charlton's older brother and defender in the 1966 team died in 2020.

Sir Bobby is also suffering from dementia, after being diagnosed in 2020.

Mr Charlton thinks heading is responsible for the damage his brothers suffered to their brains.

He told ITV News he warns his grandsons not to head the ball when they play the game.

Tom Charlton tells ITV News of the pain he felt watching his brother Jack deteriorate

Play video

Football is in denial, according to Mr Stiles, who says he believes the sport is not aware of how many ex-players have dementia.

He told ITV News "virtually nothing" is done for ex-footballers, and said nothing had really changed since his father's death.

"It's very disappointing", he said, adding the issue was "being totally ignored".

It is already recommended that professional players limit heading in training, and it is banned for under 12s completely, but that's not enough, Mr Stiles feels.

One of the biggest scandals, he says, is the lack of scientific research passed on to current players about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) - the degenerative brain disease caused by repeated blows to the head.

The two men have vowed to carry on their campaigning until they believe football couldn’t possibly do more, and they say we are still a long way from that point.