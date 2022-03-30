Tiger Woods flew to the Augusta National golf course on Tuesday, sparking speculation he could play in the Masters just 14 months after a severe leg injury.

Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and was lucky to be alive after a car crash in February last year in California – he later admitted he feared his leg would be amputated.

But a little more than one year on, the 15-time major champion could be back at the sport’s most prestigious tournament.

Various plane-tracking websites showed a Gulfstream registered to Woods leaving South Florida at around 9am, with the private jet later seen on the runway at Augusta’s regional airport.

Sports Illustrated cited a source as saying Woods was at Augusta National with 12-year-old son Charlie.

Woods' agent at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

The scene of the car crash in LA. Credit: KABC-TV via AP

Woods has not said anything publicly or even walked in a way that suggested he would be ready to play his first major - and first PGA Tour event - since the Masters in November 2020.

Speculation began to pick up when Phil Mickelson was removed from the list of players who plan to compete in the Masters, which starts on April 7.

Woods was still on the active invited players list, and when asked a week ago for guidance on a decision, his agent said it was too early.

Unlike regular tournaments, players don't have a commitment deadline. Woods is a five-time Masters champion who can play every year.

It's up to him to tell Augusta National whether he will play, and that can happen all the way up until the start of the tournament.

Woods was seen playing at The Medalist near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida, over the weekend.

He may have been at Augusta National to see how his legs could hold up on one of the toughest walks in golf. The course has elevations on nearly every hole.

He played in December in the PNC Championship with his son - they finished runner-up - in a 36-hole tournament in Florida where Woods was able to ride in a cart.

“But to be able to be out here and play, call it six rounds of golf, a practice round, pro-am, four competitive days, it’s the cumulative effect of all that,” said Woods six weeks ago.

“I’m not able to do that yet. I’m still working on getting to that point.”

Doctors said he shattered tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in multiple locations.

Those were stabilised by a rod in the tibia. A combination of screws and pins were used to stabilise additional injuries in the ankle and foot.