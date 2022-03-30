Boris Johnson has resisted pressure to correct his claim from December last year that "no Covid rules were broken" on Downing Street during the pandemic, despite police deciding laws had not been obeyed by issuing the first 20 partygate fines.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told PMQs that Mr Johnson "told the House no rules were broken in Downing Street during lockdown - the police have now concluded there was widespread criminality".

He asked "why is he still here?" after citing the ministerial code, which says ministers should resign if they knowingly mislead Parliament.

Mr Johnson hit back, saying "it was only a week or so ago he was saying I shouldn't resign".

He added: "Of course the investigators must get on with their job but in the meantime we're going to get on with our job."

Mr Johnson faced shouts of "resign" from opposition MPs as concerns over rule breaches in Downing Street were raised at Prime Minister's Questions.

The PM was under pressure to either correct the record or resign after police issued 20 partygate fines - proving that Covid rules were broken during the pandemic.

Critics say the prime minister misled MPs when he insisted on December 8 that the rules were always followed, one day after ITV News released the infamous clip of Number 10 staff laughing about attending a lockdown-busting Christmas party.

Watch PMQs in full:

At PMQs on December 8, Mr Johnson told Keir Starmer: "I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken. I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken."Under parliamentary convention, according to Political Editor Robert Peston, the police fines left the PM with two options; either to resign for misleading MPs or correct the record and explain that he himself was misled by members of his team who told him rules were always followed.

Mr Starmer said: "There are only two possible explanations - either he's trashing the ministerial code or he's claiming he was repeatedly lied to by his own advisers, that he didn't know what was going on in his own house and his own office. Come off it.

"He really does think it's one rule for him and another rule for everyone else, that he can pass off criminality in his office and ask others to follow the law."

Deputy PM Dominic Raab earlier accepted that the fines show rules were broken, but defended Mr Johnson by saying he gave MPs the "best information he had at the time".

The deputy PM said it would be up to Mr Johnson to decide if he wanted to correct the record.

Downing Street refused to accept the law has been broken, despite the fines, saying Number 10's position had not changed.

"We are maintaining our position. There is an ongoing process here. The Met have come to a conclusion and have started a process which relates to 20 fines, and we respect that," the spokesman said.

"We will not be commenting further on the detail of what happened until the investigation is concluded.

"It simply would not be right for me to give the Prime Minister's view in the midst of an ongoing Met Police investigation."

After viewing evidence relating to 12 allegedly illegal gatherings held on government premises, it appears the Metropolitan Police has decided rules were broken.

Mr Johnson is not thought to be one of those to have received fines in the first tranche of fixed penalty notices but he is one of more than 100 people being investigated by police under Operation Hillman, as the probe is known.

It is understood the PM attended at least six of the gatherings however his defence is that it was always part of his working day.

Number 10 has confirmed it will reveal if Mr Johnson is fined by police, but will not name any other individuals except Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who is among the other most high-profile people being investigated.

Fines start at £100 for the first offence, growing to £200 for the second offence before doubling for each repeat offence before hitting the cap of £6,400.

Any individual is entitled to appeal their fine, which could see the appellant appear in court.

A fixed penalty notice is not a criminal conviction, yet it can be recorded on the Police National Computer - it is the equivalent to a minor speeding offence.