ITV News' Callum Watkinson reports on the key moments from the memorial service.

Play video

Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran led the tributes as the world said an emotional goodbye to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at his memorial service on Wednesday.

Crowds gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia to remember the former leg-spinner, who died earlier this month aged 52 from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, but Wednesday's state memorial service was open to the public.

Warne's father, brother, and three children gave speeches, with Warne's father Keith saying he was "grateful the world loved our son as we did".

Keith said that looking forward to a future without his son was "inconceivable", but added Warne had packed more into his life "than most people would in two lifetimes".

“Shane said of himself ‘I smoked, I drank, and I played a little cricket'", Keith continued. “Mate, your mother and I can’t imagine a life without you. You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken. Thank you for all you did for us. And for being such a loving and caring son".

Unscripted - Listen to our arts podcast

Warne's brother Jason told the service Warne was "the best brother I could have asked for", adding Warne made him "a better person".

The cricketer's children Summer, Jackson and Brooke were then applauded to the stage as the song ‘Summer of 69’ rang around the stadium.

Summer said: “It has been exactly 26 days since you went to heaven and I miss you more than anything in the whole world.

“I would do anything just to have one more of your cuddles and to hear your voice tell me how proud of me you were and how much you loved me.

“I know you will be forever watching me and be by my side the whole time."

Shane Warne's daughter Summer speaks during the memorial service Credit: AP

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

He retired with a then-world record 708 wickets in 145 Tests, which has since been surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, and recorded a further 293 one-day international wickets, helping Australia to 1999 World Cup glory.

A host of famous faces from the sport took to the stage, including Warne's former Australian captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border, as well as England's Nasser Hussain.

Hussain said: “Shane, it was an absolute privilege to be with you on a cricket pitch. On behalf of everyone back in England, our Sky team, we love you and we miss you".

The soundtrack to the memorial was provided by Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran, who both performed live via video link.

Mr Sheeran sang his hit Thinking Out Loud, while Sir Elton performed Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, dedicating the song to Warne's children.

Ed Sheeran performed live via video link Credit: AP

There was another musical performance, pre-recorded, from Robbie Williams, who sang his record ‘Angels’, with photos of Warne and his three children accompanying the song.

Singer Kylie Minogue and actor Hugh Jackman also paid their respects via video link, with Ms Minogue saying the cricketer's “light will continue to burn bright in our memories forever more”.

As the service came to a close the Shane Warne Stand - previously the Great Southern Stand – was unveiled.

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know