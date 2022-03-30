Russia's announcement it would significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city have been dismissed by Ukraine's president.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he did not "see any basis for trusting" the Russians' words, adding Moscow's pledge to cut back military activity "don't silence the explosions of Russian shells".

After talks aimed at ending the more than month long war in Istanbul on Tuesday, Russia said it would reduce “military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv" in what appeared to be the first major concession the Russians made since the beginning of their invasion in Ukraine more than a month ago.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled his willingness to discuss having Ukraine adopt a “neutral status”. Credit: AP

But fears were raised that the announcement may have been an attempt by Moscow to buy time to continue its assault, with Western officials believing the Kremlin is reinforcing troops in the Donbas region in a bid to encircle Ukraine’s forces.

Mr Zeleskyy met Moscow's pledge with scepticism, saying "Ukrainians are not naive people” and they were still be bombed by Putin's forces in their homes.

“The enemy is still in our territory,” he said. “The shelling of our cities continues. Mariupol is blocked. Missile and airstrikes do not stop. This is the reality. These are the facts.”

“Yes, we can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive. But those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“Of course we see the risks. Of course we don’t see any basis for trusting the words voiced by those or other representatives of the state that is continuing to fight for our destruction.

“Ukrainians have already learned during the 34 days of the invasion and during the past eight years of war in the Donbas that you can trust only concrete results.”

The Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has been in a state of conflict for much of the last eight years Credit: Jess Daly

Western leaders also called for caution over Russia's claim that it will "fundamentally cut back" operations outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“We will judge Putin and his regime by his actions, not by his words,” a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said.

While the British Ministry of Defence said Russia's stated focus on the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine “is likely a tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance.”

Talks are expected to resume on Wednesday, five weeks into a war that has killed thousands and forced almost four million people to flee Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation laid out a possible framework for a future peace deal based on third-party security guarantees which mean other countries would intervene if it was attacked in the future.

They said Ukraine prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, not to join NATO and to hold talks over the next 15 years on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

