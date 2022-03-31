Public warned against social media scam offering free Cadbury's chocolate

Cadbury has urged customers not to fall victim to a scam which claims to offer consumers a free Easter chocolate treat.

The scam is circulating on social media, with people claiming to have received messages from their contacts with a link to register for a free Easter chocolate basket.

Sharing a picture of a WhatsApp message, one Twitter user said the message had been sent to him by his family members and was "spreading like wildfire".

"Probably worth telling your folks not to click it," he said.

Members of the public have been warned not to follow the link, enter sensitive details into the fraudulent site, or pass on the message.

“We’ve been made aware of circulating posts on social media, claiming to offer consumers a free Easter Chocolate basket," a spokesperson from Cadbury said.

"We can confirm that this has not been generated by us and would urge consumers not to interact or share personal information through the post.

"Customer security is our priority and we’re working with the relevant organisations to ensure this is resolved.”

Cadbury is in fact running a 'Worldwide Hunt' event on its website, enabling people to hide an Easter egg on a digital map for friends or family to find with a help of a personalised clue.

However, no free chocolate is being offered and it is not a competition.

Cadbury, a brand known and loved around the world, was founded in Birmingham in the 19th-century, though a lot of its production is now overseas.