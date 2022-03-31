Barcelona celebrated as they beat rivals Real Madrid in front of a record-setting 91,553 fans on Wednesday night.

The women's team beat their Champions League opposition 5-2 at the Camp Nou, taking them through to the semi-finals with an 8-3 aggregate win.

The fixture is now the most highly attended women's game in history, with the previous record being 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Record breaking crowd at the Camp Nou. Credit: AP

The next highest attended women's football fixture was the 2012 Olympic final in London, where 80,203 people watched the U.S. defeat Japan 2-1 to win gold.

"I don't have the words to describe it," Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas said. "It was super magical. The game ended, and the fans didn't want to leave. It was incredible."

A stadium-wide mosaic featured the words "More than Empowerment" on the grandstands of the Camp Nou.

"Culers, the world record for attendance at a women's football match is ours." Barcelona wrote on Twitter.

Barcelona will now face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the semi-finals.

It was the first time Barcelona's women's team played a match at the Camp Nou in front of fans.

While the teams has played at the stadium before, it had been behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Usually they are resigned to playing its matches at the smaller Johan Cruyff Stadium, which holds about 6,000 fans.

The match sold out quickly after free tickets for club members were snapped up two months in advance.

The cheapest tickets for non-members were priced up to 15 euros (£12.74).

Barcelona has won all seven meetings with Madrid, which only recently created its women's team.