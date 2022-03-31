Play video

ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent reports on the recent developments in the Ukraine war

Russian forces that were in control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant have “in writing, transferred control” of the facility to Ukrainian personnel, Ukraine has told the International Atomic Energy Agency. According to the agency, Ukraine said three convoys of Russian forces have already left the plant - which was the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history - while the remaining troops were presumed to be preparing to leave. The IAEA added that it was in close consultations with Ukrainian authorities on sending a first assistance and support mission to Chernobyl in the next few days.

Just weeks before the war, Ukrainian soldiers simulated a crisis situation in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl power plant.

Russian forces seized the Chernobyl site in the opening stages of the February 24 invasion, raising fears that they would cause damage or disruption that could spread radiation. The workforce at the site oversees the safe storage of spent fuel rods and the concrete-entombed ruins of the exploded reactor. The agency said it has not been able to confirm reports of Russian forces receiving high doses of radiation while being inside the exclusion zone of the now-closed plant, but is seeking further information in order to provide an independent assessment of the situation.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s state power company said Russian troops began leaving the plant after soldiers were exposed to radiation while digging trenches.

Energoatom gave no details on the condition of the troops or how many were affected. The troops “panicked at the first sign of illness,” which “showed up very quickly”, and began preparing to leave, Energoatom said. The reported pullout came amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is seeing “a buildup of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas, and we are preparing for that”.