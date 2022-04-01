Play video

The mums campaigning to change a law to register the deaths of their loved ones, ITV News Correspondent Hannah Miller reports

"If the last thing I can do for him is to fill in the death certificate it should be my choice."

Caroline Curry lost her son Liam in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

He had gone to the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 with his girlfriend of three years, Chloe Rutherford. The pair died as they lived, side-by-side, together.

But five years on Caroline has been told she isn’t allowed to personally register her son’s death. A law from 1953 dictates that for all deaths where an inquest takes place, only the local registrar can register the death.

Caroline Curry and Lisa Rutherford are campaigning to be able to register the deaths of their children themselves. Credit: ITV News

Now Caroline and Chloe’s mum, Lisa Rutherford, are calling on the government to amend that law to give bereaved families the option of registering the death themselves.

They point out that new parents are given six weeks to register a birth before it is done on their behalf, and would like a similar option for families who lose loved ones.

"When you give birth you’re given that choice so why can’t you have the same choice when a loved one dies," Caroline Curry said.

Inquests take place whenever a death is thought to be due to unknown, violent or unnatural causes.

The proposed amendment would apply to all cases where an inquest takes place, and Caroline and Lisa say they have had supportive messages from other families who have had a similar experience.

22 people died in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017

They appreciate that some relatives may prefer not to get involved, but say the choice should be there for those who do.

In a statement, the Home Office said: “The people who were killed or had their lives changed forever in the Manchester Arena attack remain at the forefront of our thoughts.

“The Births and Deaths Registration Act outlines that any death which results in an inquest, including mass casualty events, must be registered by the local registrar on receipt of the Coroner’s Certificate. Victims’ families are able to request a copy of a death certificate following registration.”

But Caroline and Lisa say the refusal to grant their wish has been "hurtful" - and they will continue with their fight to change the law for "as long as it takes".

"We’ve been told families must come first, I don’t feel like I’m coming first. How many families have missed out on that last act?"

Childhood sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry from the North East died in the attack

Both Chloe and Liam are described by their mums as very private people. Since their deaths, the families have set up the ‘Together Forever’ foundation in their memory, but have largely preferred to stay away from the limelight.

Lisa believes Chloe would be "very proud but cringing at the same time" at the campaign that they are putting up.

Two mothers fighting to be able to carry out an act of love, for a couple who loved each other so much.