Red Cross says 'impossible to proceed' with Mariupol evacuation

The Red Cross has failed to reach the besieged city of Mariupol saying it was "impossible to proceed" because the safety of their convoy could not be guaranteed.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday they had reached an agreement to evacuate some citizens from the beleaguered city on Ukraine's south-east coast, but so far they have been unable to enter.

The Red Cross said on Friday it would try to enter Mariupol again on Saturday.

Mariupol has seen some of the worst fighting of the war Credit: AP

They said a "team that had been on its way to Mariupol on Friday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians had to return to Zaporizhzhia after arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed."

They added: "For the operation to succeed, it is critical that the parties respect the agreements and provide the necessary conditions and security guarantees.

"If and when the safe passage operation does happen, the ICRC’s role as a neutral intermediary would be to accompany the convoy out from Mariupol to another city in Ukraine."

As the Red Cross was struggling to enter Ukraine resumed peace talks with Russia, but there is little hope of progress.

Russia claimed Ukraine had launched an assault into Russian territory by striking a fuel depot on the other side of the border, something the Kremlin described as "not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks."

Mariupol city authorities said the Russians were blocking access to and from Mariupol and it was too dangerous for people lucky enough to have working vehicles and fuel to leave on their own.

“We do not see a real desire on the part of the Russians and their satellites to provide an opportunity for Mariupol residents to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine,” Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said Russian forces "are categorically not allowing any humanitarian cargo, even in small amounts, into the city."

On Thursday, Russian forces blocked a 45-bus convoy attempting to evacuate people from Mariupol, and only around 600 people were able to leave in private cars, the Ukrainian government said.

Russian forces also seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies bound for Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.Mariupol has seen some of the worst fighting of the war and has been entirely cut off from Ukraine by the encircling Russian forces.

It is running low on food, water and medical supplies and is being subjected to constant bombardment.

Ukrainian soldiers inspect trenches used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of villages on the outskirts of Kyiv Credit: AP

Regular attempts to evacuate the city have resulted in failure as Ukraine has accused Russia of firing on refugee convoys.

Russia has also been accused of committing war crimes in the city.

Around 100,000 people are believed to be still in the city, down from a prewar population of 430,000.“We are running out of adjectives to describe the horrors that residents in Mariupol have suffered,” Red Cross spokesperson Ewan Watson said earlier on Friday.

“The situation is horrendous and deteriorating, and it’s now a humanitarian imperative that people be allowed to leave and aid supplies be allowed in.”

In the capital, Russia appears to be carrying out its commitment to wind down its assault on Kyiv, despite subjecting the city to more shelling.

Russian troops were seen pulling away from occupied villages and towns, which were quickly recaptured by Ukrainian forces.