Ukraine helicopters attacked fuel depot in Belgorod, Russian officials claim

Play video

The blaze at an oil depot in Belgorod region, Russia. Russian officials said it had been attacked by Ukraine forces

Ukrainian helicopters attacked a fuel depot in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod, Russian officials said.

If confirmed, it would be the first attack of its kind by Ukrainian forces inside Russia since Vladimir Putin's forced invaded five weeks ago.

Videos show flames and thick smoke billowing from the depot which is owned Russian energy giant Roseneft about 21 miles from the Ukraine border.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on his Telegram channel that the helicopters crossed the border and were flying at a low altitude as the facility was attacked.

At least two workers were injured and some areas of the city were evacuated, Gladkov said.

But, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), which owns the fuel depot, said in a separate statement that no one was hurt in the fire and gave no information on what caused it.

Low flying helicopters are seen near the fuel depot

Play video

Russian energy minister Nikolai Shulginov said the region's fuel supplies or prices for consumers would not be affected by the incident.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident.