Women's Cricket World Cup final: Australia v England - what you need to know

Reigning champions England play Australia in the Women's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday as they aim to retain the title they won on home soil at Lord's in 2017.

England have essentially been playing knockout cricket since losing their opening three group stage matches of the tournament in New Zealand but have since improved to reach the final once more.

When is the final?

The match starts at 2am BST on Sunday April 3. You can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Showcase, PICK and the Sky Sports YouTube channel or listen live on BBC FiveLive.

Where is the final?

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, will host the final. The stadium has an 18,000 capacity.

The Hagley Oval plays host to the final. Credit: PA

Who are England's key players?

Danni Wyatt

The batter has blown hot and cold in the tournament but her 129 in the semi-final against South Africa was instrumental in helping England reach the last two. If Wyatt can produce an equally destructive innings on Sunday, it could go a long way to helping England retain the trophy.

Sophie Ecclestone

The world’s top-ranked one-day international bowler has grown into the tournament. Ecclestone returned figures of nought for 70 in her first outing and is now the competition’s leading wicket-taker. She took a career-best six for 36 in the semi-finals and has claimed 20 wickets this tournament – three off the World Cup record set by Australia’s Lyn Fullston in 1982.

Sophie Ecclestone is integral to England's chances. Credit: PA

Nat Sciver

The all-rounder began the tournament by hitting an impressive unbeaten 109 in defeat to Australia. Sciver has been one of England's most consistent players with the bat, reaching 40 or more on three occasions during the tournament – as well as four wickets and four catches – and her middle-order runs could be crucial for an England side whose best opening stand during the tournament is just 31.

Who should England fear?

Rachael Haynes

Australia’s vice-captain has individual records in her sights. The opener’s 429 runs, including 130 against England in the opening group game, leaves her four behind the tournament’s leading scorer Laura Wolvaardt – and only 27 off Debbie Hockley’s World Cup record set in 1997. She has already punished England’s bowlers this tournament – scoring 130 in Australia’s 12-run win in the group stage – and averages 61.28 at the top of the order.

England already know about Rachael Haynes' qualities. Credit: PA

Jess Jonassen

Australia’s 29-year-old spinner will finally get her chance in a 50-over final, having missed the 2013 showpiece through injury while Australia fell at the semi-final stage four years ago.

Jonassen has overcome being dropped against New Zealand in the group stage to be her side’s top wicket-taker and goes at less than four runs an over. And England know how difficult she is to score off after her brilliant last over secured victory in the group-stage meeting.

How have England made it to the final?

Things did not look good for the holders as they suffered defeats to Australia, West Indies and South Africa in the opening three games of the tournament, leaving them perilously close to elimination.

England turned their form around to beat India in their fourth match and then won an incredibly tight encounter against hosts New Zealand by one wicket to help build momentum.

England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt removing with a caught and bowled. Credit: AP

Winless Pakistan and Bangladesh were dispatched in their final two group games to set up a semi-final against South Africa, who had already got the better of England earlier in the tournament.

There was to be no repeat as a more confident England reached a healthy 293-8 thanks to Danni Wyatt's 129 and Sophia Dunkley's 60. The daunting target was quickly proved too much as early wickets fell before Sophie Ecclestone ripped through the middle order to bowl out South Africa for 156.

What has been said?

Sophie Ecclestone believes England are yet to play their best cricket ahead of the Women’s World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.

The spin bowler claimed a maiden international five-for as England powered into the final with a 137-run victory over South Africa.

“I think when we lost three from three, there were a few tears in the changing room after the game,” the 22-year-old spinner said.

“I think everyone was very disappointed with how we’d gone, but I think the turning point was having a few meetings to just say that we had nothing to lose now, so just put what we do in training out into a game and go out with no fear.

