Zelenskyy: Russian forces 'mining dead Ukrainian bodies' as they retreat

Russian forces are leaving behind “a complete disaster” in their retreat from northern Ukraine, as they leave mines in everything from destroyed equipment to dead bodies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Despite a Russian pledge this week to reduce “military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv", Ukraine's leader said residents must be prepared of further attacks.

Witnesses in both cities deny attacks have ceased, with a surgeon in Chernihiv being forced by the sound of explosions to find safety during an interview with ITV News in which he labelled Russia's pledge a "great lie".

'We don't have silence...it's a lie': Chernihiv surgeon says Russian pledge to cut back military activity is false

Play video

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said the bombardment of satellite towns near the Ukrainian capital was ongoing despite Russia's promise.

And where Russian forces are retreating, they are "mining the whole territory, they are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” President Zelenskyy said in a nighttime video address on Friday evening.

He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they are assured that the mines have been cleared and the danger of shelling has passed.

It comes amid fears the Russians could be falling back just to regroup and plan a new offensive.

ITV News witnessed scenes of devastation and desperation in Dmytrivka, near Kyiv, which has experienced sustained shelling since Russia said it would pull back.

Dogs and locals were seen competing for abandoned rations left behind among the smouldering remains of Russian tanks, dead soldiers, unexploded armaments and the not too distant sound of shelling.

Mr Klitschko told Sky News on Friday he could hear the sounds of explosions “nonstop during the day and night.”

Klitschko said that the cities northwest of Kyiv such as Irpin, Borodyanka and Hostomel were being targeted after Ukrainian fighters moved back Russian troops, and that fighting also persisted in Brovary, east of Kyiv.

For those who may want to return to Kyiv in light of the supposed Russian withdrawal, he urged people to wait a “couple of weeks” to see how the situation develops.

The fighting in Ukraine continued across the country on Friday after it appeared to spill into Russia on Thursday.

Ukrainian soldiers inspect trenches used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of villages on the outskirts of Kyiv Credit: AP

Russia claimed Ukraine had launched an assault into Russian territory by striking a fuel depot on the other side of the border, something the Kremlin described as "not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks."

President Zelenskyy declined to comment on whether he ordered the alleged attack.

In an interview with Fox News, he said he does not discuss any orders he issues as commander in chief.

The secretary of Ukraine's national security council denied allegations from Moscow that two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border at around dawn Friday.

The regional governor in Belgorod said two workers at the depot were injured in the attack, but Russian media cited a statement from state oil company Rosneft that denied anyone was hurt.

If Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know

In Ukraine's south, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday they had reached an agreement to evacuate some citizens from Maruipol but had to abandon its attempt to enter on Friday saying it was "impossible to proceed."

President Zelenskyy said “Europe doesn’t have the right to be silent about what is happening in our Mariupol", where 3,071 people were able to leave on Friday.

“The whole world should respond to this humanitarian catastrophe.”

Surgeon Roman Bondarenko, who is working day and night at two hospitals in the northern city of Chernihiv, said "it's a lie," when asked if he believed the Russians were scaling down their military operations.

"We don't have silence," he said, "they're nearby, they destroy our city, they destroy (the) electric, they destroy water, they destroy our supermarkets."