Early frost, ice and any fog will clear to leave many areas with a dry and bright morning.

However, there will be showers in the west, and possibly near to some North Sea coasts, and during the day cloud will bubble up elsewhere to give a more general mix of sunshine and scattered showers during the afternoon.

One or two of the showers will be wintry.

Despite light winds it will be chilly again with a top temperature of 10 Celsius (50F).