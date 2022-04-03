Six people have been killed and at least nine others injured after a shooting in Sacramento, California.

Police say the shooting happened in the downtown area of the city early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Footage showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

He described seeing victims covered in blood and glass.

“You know, commotion, trauma. It’s just a lot of things that, you know, you don’t want to see.”