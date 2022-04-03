Play video

ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn is on the Estonian border with Russia where opinions are worlds apart

Alongside the death and destruction on the streets of Ukraine, there is also a war of information.

Russians crossing into neighbouring Estonia have told ITV News of the difficulty of speaking openly about, what Moscow has called, its "special military operation."

Those willing to speak are careful with what they say.

"I cannot really answer you freely," one woman tells us.

"Unfortunately in this world, we cannot have a clean, clear conversation these days".

