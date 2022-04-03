I understand the Prime Minister will not be interviewed by the Met Police in their investigation of the Downing Street parties.

Paradoxically, this means he is more likely to be fined, I am told. The point is, the Met are not interviewing those who received questionnaires and are in the frame to be fined.

The PM received a questionnaire in February.

The only officials being interviewed are “witnesses”. Their role is to help the police interpret the questionnaire answers they’ve received from others. They have also been helping to confirm which events were in fact illegal parties and who should be fined.