Tesla owner Elon Musk has bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter worth almost $3bn (£2.29bn), a regulatory filing showed on Monday, potentially making him the biggest stakeholder in the micro-blogging site.

The news sent Twitter's shares soaring by about 25% in premarket trading.

The stake is worth $2.89bn (£2.20bn), based on the share price of Twitter at closing time on Friday.

