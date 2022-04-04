Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs due to a link with salmonella.

In an alert, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned: "This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children."

Salmonella, or food poisoning, can cause sickness, diarrhoea and fever, with symptoms usually start within a few days (or hours) after eating the food that caused the infection.

Investigations led by the UK Health Security Agency (and its counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and the Kinder eggs.

The recall of the Kinder Surprise eggs comes ahead of Easter later this month. Credit: Unsplash

The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three packs of eggs, with a best before date between July 11 and October 7.

As a precautionary measure, Ferrero has recalled the products and people are being advised not to eat them.

The FSA said the eggs were all manufactured at the same factory. Other Ferrero products are not thought to be affected.

In a statement, Ferrero said: "The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter."