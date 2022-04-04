The foreign secretary will meet her Ukrainian counterpart in Poland today, where she will offer her support for peace talks with Russia, after saying Vladimir Putin is “yet to show he is serious about diplomacy”.

Liz Truss will use her trip to eastern Europe "to call for tougher sanctions against Russia ahead of talks with NATO and G7 allies [in Brussels] later in the week", the Foreign Office said.

She is due to meet Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba in Warsaw this evening and her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau in the Polish capital tomorrow.

The minister "will call for even tougher action from allies against Russia to strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position in peace talks," the foreign office added.

“Putin is yet to show he is serious about diplomacy," Ms Truss said, "A tough approach from the UK and our allies is vital to strengthen Ukraine’s hand in negotiations.

“Britain has helped lead the way with sanctions to cripple the Putin war machine. We will do more to ramp up the pressure on Russia and we will keep pushing others to do more."

Truss has also announced £10 million of support for organisations working with survivors of sexual violence in Ukraine.

Following reports of incidents of rape by Russian forces in the country, Ms Truss said: “We will continue to support those who are suffering as a result of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, including the victims of sexual violence and those in need of humanitarian support."

It comes amid allegations of war crimes being carried out in Ukraine by Russian forces, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy setting up a taskforce to help collect evidence.

Boris Johnson said it's the UK's job to "do everything we can to support them", in a video message on Twitter.

“From the moment the Russian invasion began, and troops and tanks burst across their frontier, Ukrainians have defended their homeland with invincible courage and tenacity, and we in Britain are lost in admiration for their valour and patriotism.

“Our job is to do everything we can to support them.”

He added: “All the tanks and guns in Vladimir Putin’s arsenal will never break the spirit of Ukraine’s people or conquer their homeland.

“Britain will never waver from supporting our friends and I have not the slightest doubt that when this time of agony is over, Ukraine will rise again and take her place once more among free and sovereign nations.”

Ukrainian troops found brutalised bodies and widespread destruction in suburbs of the capital as Russian soldiers withdrew from the region, according to reports.

Local authorities reported indications of execution-style killing and other alleged war crimes, while the nation's prosecutor-general said the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from recaptured towns.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Zelenskyy, said scores of killed civilians were found on the streets of Bucha and the Kyiv suburbs of Irpin and Hostomel in what looked like a “scene from a horror movie.”

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers is in the city, where "atrocities on a sickening scale are being uncovered".

He's heard accounts of rape and mass executions, and was shown mass graves in the city after the Russians withdrew.

Some of the dead were buried by friends near their homes in marked graves, but many more were hastily buried in mass graves, with no headstones or even identification.

One grave he was shown held around 280 bodies in two rows - one side for dead Russians and the other for Ukrainians.

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers on the horrors found after Ukraine recaptured the city of Bucha

One man told Dan Rivers of the rape and murder of a young woman at the hands of two Chechen soldiers who he and another man later killed.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said civilians were “shot with joined hands” and told German newspaper Bild that “what happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide.”

Mr Klitschko called on other nations to immediately end Russian gas imports, saying they were funding the invasion of Ukraine, now in its 39th day.

“Not a penny should go to Russia anymore. That's bloody money used to slaughter people. The gas and oil embargo must come immediately,” the mayor said.