The former archbishop of Canterbury is among a group of religious leaders calling on the government to include transgender people in a proposed conversion therapy ban.

Rowan Atkinson along with 13 other faith leaders wrote to the prime minister following a series of U-turns by Boris Johnson's government.

Last week ITV News exclusively revealed the government's plans to scrap a ban on conversion therapy - which attempts to change or suppress someone’s sexuality or gender identity and is already outlawed in several other countries.

Hours later the government performed a partial U-turn, recommitting to banning conversion therapy - but crucially not including transgender conversion therapy.

Watch ITV News Paul Brand's exclusive report on the initial plans to scrap the ban

Play Brightcove video

Days of backlash have followed, both to the original plan to ditch legislation and now to the exclusion of trans people.

ITV News understands ministers and officials from the Equalities Office met for crunch talks on Monday, to consider whether or not to continue to exclude trans conversion therapy from the ban.

In the letter sent to the PM, religious leaders wrote: "To be trans is to enter a sacred journey of becoming whole: precious, honoured and loved, by yourself, by others and by God.

"To allow those discerning this journey to be subject to coercive or undermining practices is to make prayer a means of one person manipulating another.

"We see no justification for the ban on so-called 'conversion therapy' excluding trans people".

The Deans of Manchester, St Paul's and Southwark Cathedral were among those calling for a reconsideration.

Meanwhile a number of leading charities and organisations have pulled out of the government's international LGBT+ conference, Safe To Be Me 2022, set to be held in June.

Intended to show global leadership on LGBT+ issues, the government could now be facing embarrassment as groups withdraw support in light of the row.

Human rights charity ReportOUT, national trans-led charity Gendered Intelligence, and Community activist group House of Guramayle are among those pulling out of the event - and urging others to boycott.

It's also been reported that major sponsors of the conference are refusing to sign up to back the event.

The Welsh government is also seeking legal advice on what “unilateral action” it can take to ban conversion therapy, separately from the UK government - not excluding trans people.