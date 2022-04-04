Play Brightcove video

"I miss everything, everything about my normal life" - the children of Ukraine on how their lives have been turned upside down since February 24.

The children of Ukraine have spoken about their fears as they hide, terrified, from Russian shelling in freezing cold basements, their lives turned upside down since Putin's invasion on February 24.

"I just want my normal life back," say Olesia, 11, from Kyiv. "Play outside, go to school. I'm scared."

"There are scary noises and not much food in the stores. We are sleeping in a basement."

Katya, 7, has left Kyiv with her family but "misses everything".

"I wish Putin would stop this nonsense," she says.

Sixteen-year-old Ilona is in Sumy.

"We are listening to all the thousands of bombs," she says as they hide in a "freezing cold basement".

The number of children killed in the war in Ukraine stood at at least 112 in mid-March, the country's officials have said.

Many more have been injured while millions have had their lives uprooted as they flee for safety with their families.

"I don't want war," 14-year-old Sofia from Kyiv says. Katya puts it even more succinctly.

"I wish Putin would stop this nonsense," she says.

What you need to know - Listen for more news and analysis