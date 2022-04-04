Jon Batiste won album of the year at the Grammy Awards on Sunday as best new artist and best pop album went to Olivia Rodrigo took home three awards.

Batiste won five Grammys Sunday including album of the year for We Are pulling off an upset in a loaded category filled with tough competition from Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and the combined talents of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

After his win, the multi-genre performer honoured the artists he beat, telling the audience that “the creative arts are subjective. Be you.”

R&B supergroup Silk Sonic (the all-star union of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) took home awards in all four categories they were nominated in, including record of the year.

The wins in both major categories put Mars on the brink of history. He became the only artist along with Paul Simon to take win record of the year three times. He tied the record for most song of the year wins with two.

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” .Paak said. “But in the industry, they call that a clean sweep!” later adding “drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight!”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the Grammys Credit: AP

It was a poignant evening at the awards, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the gathering with an update on the war and the number of children injured and killed.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos,” he said.

“We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music.”

He ended by saying: "Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can any, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities.”

John Legend then performed “Free” with Ukrainian exiles including singer-actress Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Billie Eilish pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins during her Grammys Performance Credit: AP

Foo Fighters won three awards Sunday, but were not in attendance to pick up their trophies following the recent death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins.

An extended tribute to Hawkins played before the show's In Memorium segment honouring artists and music industry figures who've died.

Eilish paid homage to Hawkins during her performance by sporting a black T-shirt with his image.

She stepped onstage in an upside-down house along with her brother Finneas before stepping into the rain to perform the title track from her Happier Than Ever.

Rodrigo’s won for best new artist put her in esteemed company including Carly Simon, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Tom Jones, the Beatles and Billie Eilish.

A veteran of the “High School Musical” series, she became the breakout music star of 2021, leading with her massive viral hit “Drivers License” and following with the single “Good 4 U” and the aching album “Sour,” which took best pop vocal album.

Olivia Rodrigo with her award. Credit: AP

“This is my biggest dream come true,” she said after her best new artist win. She thanked her parents for supporting her dreams, which at one point involved being an Olympic gymnast and quickly veered toward music.

“I want to thank my mom for being so supportive for all of my dreams, no matter how crazy. I want to thank my mom and dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walk.”

It was a family affair from cousins Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, who won best rap performance for their song Family Ties.

Lamar won his 14th Grammy and the first for Keem, who said “nothing could have prepared me for this moment” after stepping out onstage to claim his trophy.

Chris Stapleton won his third Grammy for best country solo performance for You Should Probably Leave. He extended his record for the most wins.

Bennett extended his record as the artist with the most traditional pop vocal album with 14 wins with Love for Sale, a duet album with Lady Gaga.