Play video

'The children of Afghanistan are extraordinarily resilient because what else can they do?': John Ray on meeting orphans in Kabul.

Following western withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, ITV News Correspondent John Ray visited Kabul to meet those left behind under the control of the Taliban. Faced with poverty and starvation, the situation in the country was even more shocking than expected and it is children who are fighting to survive.

Speaking to ITV News' Here's The Story, John reflects on his experience reporting from a country in crisis and shares the stories of the those he met, from children in overcrowded orphanages to a desperate father who tried to sell his young daughter to the ITV News team.The UN is currently seeking to raise more than $4 billion, its largest ever appeal for a single country. It estimates that around 10 million children across A fghanistan urgently need humanitarian assistance to survive.Follow John on Twitter here for his latest reports or you can listen to more of his time in Afghanistan in a special podcast in our series What You Need To Know.Just click on the play button next to the episode titled: 'The loving Afghan parents offering to sell their children'.

Here's The Story is a new strand from ITV News bringing you explainers on stories worth knowing plus original journalism worth watching from our team of reporters. You can follow Here's The Story across ITV News' social media platforms, including on our Instagram account, or you watch the latest videos here on the ITV News website.