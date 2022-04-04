Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has accused Russian soldiers who allegedly killed and tortured civilians of being "butchers" responsible for “concentrated evil".

In a video address on Sunday, Mr Zelenskyy denounced the allegedly targeted killings of civilians in towns the Russians occupied, calling them "killers, executioners, rapists, marauders who call themselves an army".

"And who deserve only death after what they've done," he added.

The president directed some of his remarks at the mothers of Russian soldiers.

“Even if you raised looters, how did they also become butchers?” he said. “You couldn’t overlook that they are deprived of everything human. No soul. No heart. They killed deliberately and with pleasure."

Mr Zelenskyy warned residents that Russian forces were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and even corpses.

He said more atrocities may be revealed if Russian forces are driven out of other occupied areas and said the country will conduct a probe into alleged war crimes against civilians by Russian troops.

Ukrainian servicemen check streets for booby traps in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Credit: AP

“It is time to do everything possible to make the war crimes of the Russian military the last manifestation of such evil on earth,” he said in remarks translated by his office.

Ukrainian authorities have said that the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in areas outside the Ukrainian capital after last week’s withdrawal of Russian troops — many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture.

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers is in Bucha where "atrocities on a sickening scale are being uncovered".

He had heard accounts of rape and mass executions, and was shown mass graves in the city after the Russians withdrew.

Some of the dead were buried by friends near their homes in marked graves, but many more were hastily buried in mass graves, with no headstones or even identification.

One grave he was shown held around 280 bodies in two rows - one side for dead Russians and the other for Ukrainians.

One man told Dan Rivers of the rape and murder of a young woman at the hands of two Chechen soldiers who he and another man later killed.

A day earlier, journalists witnessed Ukrainian soldiers gingerly removing at least six bodies from a street in Bucha with cables in case the Russians had booby-trapped corpses with explosives before their withdrawal.

A woman hugs a Ukrainian serviceman after a convoy of military and aid vehicles arrived in the formerly Russian-occupied Bucha. Credit: AP

Local residents said the dead people were civilians killed without provocation, a claim that could not be independently verified

Russia has rejected the accusations of killing civilians as a “provocation” by Ukrainian authorities and initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the issue.

World leaders have condemned Russia's killing of civilians in the Kyiv region, with many saying the atrocities amount to war crimes. More civilian casualties were reported by Ukraine on Sunday.

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers on the horrors found after Ukraine recaptured the city of Bucha

This video contains distressing images Play video

At least seven people were killed and 34, including three children, were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, according to the regional prosecutor’s office. It said that 10 buildings were destroyed.

In the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, regional Gov. Vitaliy Kim said at least one resident was killed and 14 others were wounded by Russian shelling on Sunday night. Local authorities also reported more Russian strikes on Mykolaiv early on Monday, but there was no immediate word of casualties.

What you need to know - Listen for more news and analysis