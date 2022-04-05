A Ukrainian ballerina who fled the war in her homeland and a Russian ballerina who quit the Bolshoi Ballet over the Russian invasion, united on stage on Monday for a show in Italy, to raise money for the Red Cross.

Naples’ San Carlo Theater billed the event: “Stand with Ukraine — Ballet for Peace.”

Among the stars at the event was prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, who quit the Bolshoi last month and is now dancing with the Dutch National Ballet.

She danced alongside Anastasia Gurskaya, a top ballerina in Kyiv’s Opera, who fled the fighting in Ukraine.

“I think it’s important in this situation, in this time, to be together on the stage. To do little things, the smallest things, what we can do for Ukraine," Smirnova told reporters in the theatre ahead of the final rehearsal.

"This is the main goal for all of us. That’s why we are here, that’s why we are dancing tonight."

Bolshoi's former etoile, Olga Smirnova performs during a benefit performance for Ukraine in Naples. Credit: AP

Fellow prima ballerina Gurskaya said her performance is one way to help Ukraine.

She said: “My life is upside down now. And I’ve never been in Italy in this city, and I’ve never danced with stars like today, with world ballet stars, and I am so excited about it. And I don’t know why this happened to me."

"I am really happy I am here and I can help and support my country with my dancing today."

The theatre's artistic director, Alessio Carbone, hailed Smirnova's participation, saying: "Olga is a very strong image for us, because obviously she was the first dancer who publicly opposed the (Putin) regime. So to have her with us tonight is an inspiration of courage."

Despite this, the prospect of Russian dancers dancing on the same stage with Ukrainians reportedly angered Ukraine’s consul in Naples.

The Italian daily La Repubblica quoted the consul as telling fellow Ukrainians in the southern Italian city to shun the performance.

About a dozen protesters, some holding Ukrainian flags, demonstrated outside the theatre before the event to show discontent over the participation of Russian dancers.

People show placards outside the San Carlo opera house in Naples Credit: Associated Press

Before the rehearsal, one of the Ukrainian dancers spoke about a small town near Kyiv where the chilling discoveries of civilian bodies have emerged.

According to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.

Journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people around Bucha, northwest of the capital.

Stanislav Olshanskyi, who has danced at the Kyiv Opera House since 2018, says he had lived in Bucha for five years.

He said: “It’s my city. I know this city, I walked in the streets.

"These photos ... it’s horrible. I can’t think about this, it’s like it’s not in this world, it can’t be true. But I know it’s true and we’ll never forgive this.”