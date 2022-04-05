Bodies of British father and son killed after Australia landslide recovered

The bodies of a British father and his nine-year-old son killed in a landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains while on holiday have been recovered, police confirmed.

Five members of the same family, on holiday from the UK, were caught in the major landslip while trekking through Wentworth Pass, west of Sydney, on Monday afternoon.

The mother and another son are in a critical condition in hospital.

The 49-year-old father and his young son died at the scene at Wentworth Pass in the Blue Mountains, some 100 miles west of Sydney, New South Wales police said. Their bodies were winched out by PolAir at around 9.30am on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old woman and a boy, 14, are in a critical condition at Westmead Hospital in Sydney having suffered significant head and abdominal injuries, Blue Mountains Area Command acting superintendent John Nelson told radio station 2GB.

He said a fifth member of the same family, an "extremely distressed" 15-year-old girl, was treated for shock.

The major landslip happened in the Blue Mountains on Monday Credit: Lauren Turner/PA

The incident on the walking track was reported to emergency services at around 1.40pm local time on Monday.

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet called the incident “tragic” and said he would be seeking advice as to whether the walking track should have been open given recent heavy rain.

“These tragedies occur too often so anything we can do to keep people safe, we will,” Mr Perrottet told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday.

“Obviously, the Blue Mountains is a place where people love to go trekking. It’s one of the wonders of the world but when those tragedies occur it would be remiss of any government not to act.”

Following the removal of the bodies, the New South Wales Department of Environment and Heritage announced that the area was closed to the public until further notice and a “comprehensive review” would be undertaken.

“(New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service) has a world class program in place to assess geotechnical risks and maintain the safety of walking tracks and other infrastructure to the greatest extent practicable,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately it is not possible to predict and eliminate all natural risks such as rockslides, which can occasionally occur around the state.”

The Department added that the walking track was inspected in the days before the rockslide as part of a routine track assessment program.

Stewart Clarke, from NSW Ambulance, said the incident happened in an “extremely dangerous, extremely unstable environment”.

“It is terribly sad to have lost two lives here today and my heart goes out to the families and the survivors of this horrific ordeal who have witnessed what is certainly a traumatic event,” Mr Clarke told media on Monday, describing the situation as “heartbreaking”.

A British High Commission spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British couple and their children following an incident in the Blue Mountains.

“Our staff in Australia are in contact with local police.”