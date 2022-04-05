Britney Spears has confirmed she is writing a book about her life, and said the process has been 'healing and therapeutic'.

It was reported the singer had landed the book deal a month ago and Spears confirmed it on Instagram, saying there were parts of her life she had never been able to talk openly about before.

In the now deleted post, she said: "It's also hard bringing up past events in my life...I've never been able to express openly."

She added: "I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place ... and addressing it now, I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most.

"I'm completely aware of that.

"But instead of using my heart I'm using the intellectual approach."

Britney's controversial conservatorship ended last November.

The legal arrangement was put into place in 2008 after the singer went through a period of mental health issues and substance abuse.

It meant many aspects of her life including her finances were controlled by her family - particularly her father Jamie Spears.

The decision to end the conservatorship closed one of the most controversial chapters in modern pop music history and handed Spears the keys to her estimated $60 million estate.

Spears' fiance Sam Asghari, 28, commented on her post, saying he would be "buying the first copy".