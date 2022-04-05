Couple transform 82-acre Canadian resort to house 100 Ukrainian refugees

A couple are transforming an 82-acre resort in Canada in the hopes of providing a safe home for Ukrainian refugees fleeing war.

Brian and Sharon Holowaychuk are aiming to house more than 100 refugees at the resort in East Sooke, Vancouver Island, known as Grouse Nest.

The couple bought the property last June and had planned to renovate it to host festivals, charity events and galleries - something that was a "life-long dream" for them.

But after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, their plans changed dramatically.

Sharon and Brian Holowaychuk are hoping to help as many Ukrainian refugees as possible Credit: Ukrainian Safe Haven

The Holowaychuks scrapped all their plans and launched the Ukrainian Safe Haven project to help as many refugees fleeing war as possible.

As Brian's grandparents are Ukrainian and moved to Canada as children, the couple said they see Russia's invasion of Ukraine "as an attack on our family".

Mr Holowaychuk told Times Colonist: “The people being ruthlessly attacked by Russia are just like my entire family.

"So my wife and I have decided to put our plans on hold and pivot to use the Grouse Nest to provide a home for some of the soon-to-be millions of women and children who are fleeing this insane war.”

A team of volunteers are helping to renovate the property Credit: Ukrainian Safe Haven

Along with providing a home, they will also offer food, education, transport and help with the settlement process in Canada.

Ms Holowaychuk told Times Colonist: “Rather than being an individual in someone’s home… here they would have each other. So they can babysit each other’s children. They can talk about it.

"It would be like a group therapy kind of thing because they know what they are going through."

The couple say they hope to have the property finished by the end of the week Credit: Ukrainian Safe Haven

With the help of a team of volunteers, the couple said they expect to have the property finished by the end of the week, ready to welcome their first group which includes children.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 4.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the war began.