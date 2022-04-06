British embassy guard accused of spying for Russia extradited from Germany

A security guard at the British embassy in Berlin, who is suspected of spying for Russia, has been extradited from Germany and will appear in court in the UK on Thursday.

David Smith, 57, is charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A man is due in court charged with Official Secrets Act offences, following an investigation that is being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“David Ballantyne Smith, 57, a British national who was living in Potsdam, Germany, is charged with nine offences under the Official Secrets Act 1911.

“He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 7.

“The alleged offences were committed between October 2020 and August 2021.

“Smith, who was employed as a security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin, was extradited back to the UK from Germany on Wednesday, April 6, following his arrest by German police on August 10, 2021.

“The nine charges relate to the collection and communication of information useful to the Russian state.”