Is there going to be travel chaos across the UK over Easter?

Easter weekend is often the first time since Christmas many people get a chance to get away for a while, but this year could prove to be more difficult as travel networks across the UK are set for heavy disruption.

With the school holidays getting started for many this weekend, and a busy bank holiday next weekend, the roads are expected to be jammed with people hoping to have a few days away.

But at the same time, the rail network is facing heavy disruption due to planned engineering works, while airports are being plagued with issues caused by Covid-19 and a lack of staff.

Are your plans going to be disrupted?

Rail

Passengers are set to face significant disruption on the rail network throughout the Easter period, particularly in London.

No trains are being run on Easter weekend in or out of Euston as planned engineering works take place.

This is also having an impact on trains to Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted airports.

Euston will be closed over Easter weekend Credit: PA

To make matters worse, the FA Cup semi-finals are being held at Wembley on the Easter weekend, meaning thousands of fans will be flocking to London with one of the largest train stations closed.

The tube is also being impacted by planned engineering works.

There will be no trains on the Hammersmith & City Line and parts of the District Line from Good Friday to Easter Monday to allow the removal of a disused ticket hall at Whitechapel.

Some sections of the Piccadilly Line will also be closed for engineering work.

People should expect their trains to and around London to be busier than usual and double-check their train isn't cancelled before they set off.

Air

The UK has been subject to serious air travel delays in recent days, especially at Manchester airport.

Travellers at Manchester have faced long delays and chaotic scenes, with queues trailing outside terminals to reach check-in and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage.Piles of suitcases have been left in terminals after travellers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.

easyJet staff absences are running at twice their normal level Credit: PA

The issue was so bad, the director of the airport resigned on Tuesday.

As the Easter getaway increases travel, similar problems have hit other airports including Heathrow, Stansted and Birmingham.

The issue is mainly around staffing, with many airports unable to recruit new workers after making redundancies during the pandemic.

Many of the old staff have found new jobs and others are expecting higher wages.

Huge numbers of the staff that are working are also being forced to take time off after catching Covid-19.

Coronavirus has also impacted staffing on the planes themselves and more than 1,000 UK flights have been axed in recent days.The rate of staff absences at easyJet is around double normal levels.British Airways announced last month that it had reduced its schedule until the end of May due to rising Covid cases.With a week to go until the busy Easter period hits its peak, it is likely some airports will be able to smooth some of the issues out, but with Covid-19 at record high levels and airports already reducing flights until the end of May, extra caution will be needed.

Road

The road network faces no major issues over the Easter weekend, but it is likely to be impacted by the issues elsewhere, particularly with the reduced number of trains.

The RAC has estimated 20.8 million leisure trips will be taken by drivers this weekend as the school holidays start, with numbers likely to be similar over the Easter weekend.

Millions are expected to travel over the Easter period Credit: PA

RAC traffic spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “We’re expecting to see two big waves of Easter holiday traffic over the next few weeks – one this coming weekend as many schools break up, and other the following one which coincides with the bank holiday and a long weekend for a lot of people."

Everyone will need to be aware that the road network is facing unprecedented demands as other transport systems fail and more people than ever are looking forward to their first holiday since the pandemic began.

Sea

Ferries across the UK have been disrupted by the P&O crisis, which saw the company sack 800 employees and replace them with low paid agency staff.

The uproar about the decision and the speed at which P&O changed its staff led to several of its ferries being compounded in port.

Several lines like the Larne to Cairnryan route have stopped functioning since the crisis.

P&O said they hope to have their ferries back to normal by the weekend Credit: PA

P&O is also one of the largest operators of ferries travelling from Dover to Calais.

Without all of its fleet operating huge queues have been building up in Dover.

P&O said on Wednesday it hoped to have all of its ferries operating and back to normal by this weekend, in time for the first wave of Easter holidaymakers.

This means hopefully any ferry disruption over the Easter period will be minimalised, but customers may still be unhappy with how they have treated their staff.