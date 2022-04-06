On Unscripted, Nina Nannar is joined by actress Parminder Nagra.

Twenty years on from the release of Bend it Like Beckham, Parminder talks about how playing the role of Jess changed her life and how the film became a global success.

The pair talk all thing DI Ray, the new ITV police drama, as Parminder takes up the lead role of Detective Inspector Rachita Ray.

And the two discuss what growing older means as a woman in the acting industry.

