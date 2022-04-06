The US and European allies are preparing to hit Russia with further, tougher sanctions, as Ukraine's prosecutor investigates more than 4,600 alleged war crimes and the killing and torture of civilians.

As more evidence emerges of what appear to be civilian massacres at the hands of Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv, the White House said western governments are planning to pile additional sanctions on the Kremlin to further its economic and technological isolation.

Western nations have expelled scores of Moscow’s diplomats and are expected to roll out more crippling sanctions on Wednesday.

The new penalties will include a ban on all new investment in Russia, along with greater sanctions on its financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, and sanctions on government officials and their family members, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The goal is to force them to make a choice,” she said. “The biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine.”

Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Credit: Rodrigo Abd/AP

The EU’s executive branch proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia, worth an estimated four billion euros per year. It would be the first time the 27-nation bloc has sanctioned the country’s lucrative energy industry over the war.

Demands for increased sanctions intensified this week after grim images of bodies strewn across gardens and streets, and horrific accounts of civilian killings, torture and mass destruction emerged, as Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, in towns and cities such as Bucha.

The Kremlin claims the images, which have stirred global revulsion, are fake and suggested the scenes were staged by the Ukrainians.

A journalist stands next to a mass grave in Bucha Credit: AP

It insists Russian troops have committed no war crimes, while Moscow's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said “not a single local person" suffered from violence while Bucha was under Russian control.

However, Ukraine's prosecutor said it is investigating 4,684 registered alleged Russian war crimes.

It calculates that as of Wednesday morning, 167 children have been killed so far as result of Russia's invasion, while more than 466 have been injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is demanding war crimes trials for Russian troops and leaders responsible for any atrocities during the month-long offensive on Kyiv.

On Tuesday, he urged the United Nations to convict Putin of war crimes as he accused Russian troops of raping Ukrainian mothers in front of their children, killing "entire families" and trying to burn their bodies, and crushing civilians with tanks in the "recently liberated" city of Bucha.

A woman stands amid the destruction caused by the war in Bucha Credit: AP

According to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova, the bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns, including Bucha, that were recently retaken from Russian forces.

Many had bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture.She told Ukrainian TV that a "similar humanitarian situation" to Bucha exists in other parts of the country where Russian forces recently left, such as the areas around the northern cities of Sumy and Chernihiv.

Ms Venediktova also feared the situation in Borodyanka may be even worse.

Residents of the Ukrainian town of Ivankiv, that was cut off from the world for 35 days, have begun to share the horrific trauma they experienced under Russian occupation, as Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the besieged port city of Mariupol is "worsening" with Russian forces preventing humanitarian access, as they continue to launch airstrikes, said the UK's Ministry of Defence.

It said most of the remaining 160,000 residents are without water, medicine, electricity, light or heat and unable to communicate with the outside world.

The International Committee of the Red Cross's efforts to get humanitarian convoys into Mariupol have failed.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian forces stopped buses accompanied by Red Cross workers from traveling to Mariupol, which had a pre-war population of over 400,000.

She said Russian troops allowed 1,496 civilians to leave the Sea of Azov port on Tuesday.

Overnight in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces struck a fuel depot and a factory.

The number of casualties remains unclear, the region’s Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Wednesday on the Telegram messaging app.

“The night was alarming and difficult. The enemy attacked our area from the air and hit the oil depot and one of the plants. The oil depot with fuel was destroyed. Rescuers are still putting out the flames at the plant. There is a strong fire,” Reznichenko wrote.

In the eastern Luhansk region, Tuesday’s shelling of Rubizhne city killed one and injured five more, Governor Serhiy Haidai said Wednesday on Telegram.

The Russian military continues to focus its efforts on preparing for an offensive in Ukraine’s east, according to a Wednesday morning update by Ukraine’s General Staff, with the aim “to establish complete control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Parts of the two regions have been under control of Russia-backed rebels since 2014 and are recognised by Moscow as independent states.