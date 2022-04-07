'Crying for joy that we are still alive': Human cost of resistance revealed at Chernihiv

For those that survived the month-long terror, they’re returning to homes that look like they’ve been hit by a hurricane - as Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

As ITV News found out in Chernihiv, to the north of Kyiv, heroic Ukrainian resistance came at a massive cost to the suburbs around the city

In the past few days distressing images and dreadful first-person accounts of the human cost of resisting Russian forces in Ukraine have been brought to light by ITV News.

On Thursday, Correspondent Dan Rivers went to a city surrounded, but still managing to hold off Russian attempts to capture its historic centre.

Watch his report above for the accounts from those on the ground.

