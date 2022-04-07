Elmer and Mr Benn creator and author David McKee dies aged 87

David McKee, creator of iconic children's books Elmer and Mr Benn, has died aged 87.

His publisher Andersen Press confirmed the news with "great sadness" and said the bestselling author and illustrator died surrounded by his family.

The Devon-born writer sold more than 10 million copies of his books around the world and won a number of awards.

"David died surrounded by his family, following a short illness in the South of France, where he has spent a lot of time in recent years," Andersen Press said in a statement.

"All at Andersen Press hope his spirit lives on for many more generations through his joyful, heartfelt stories."

McKee is best known for Elmer, which followed the tales of the titular Patchwork Elephant, which was first published in 1968 and went on to become an international sensation.

He wrote and illustrated 29 original Elmer books, which have collectively been translated into more than 60 languages and were turned into an animated series and soft toys.

Another of McKee's most famous creations, Mr Benn, began life as a children’s picture book in 1967 and later became a BBC TV series.

The story followed the eponymous explorer as he left his house at 52 Festive Road in London before being transformed at a fancy dress shop and entering another world appropriate to his outfit.

Tributes have poured in for the iconic author with his long-time publisher Klaus Flugge saying: “I am devastated by the sudden death of my best friend, David McKee. He was as close to Andersen Press as I am.

“He was there from the very beginning and essential to the origin of the company. He became great friends with everyone he encountered – staff, authors and illustrators alike.

“His was a singular voice and a shining light in children’s books that highlighted inclusivity, diversity and parts of our world that are not always present in publishing for children.

“His classic books include Elmer, Two Monsters and Not Now, Bernard, amongst many, many others, have become part of the canon of children’s literature, and we hope will be enjoyed by children for many more generations to come.”

Author Philip Ardagh, best known for the Eddie Dickens series of books, said McKee leaves "an amazing legacy" and described him as a "remarkable" writer and illustrator who will be missed.

The Department for Education shared a tweet saying it was "very sad" to hear news of the "much-loved author", adding that "generations of children" enjoyed his works.

Author and illustrator Fred Blunt credited McKee as an "inspiration" and shared a picture of a "lovely handwritten letter of encouragement" he once received from the author.

Devon-born McKee studied at Plymouth Art College and started his career by selling comic drawings to magazines and newspapers such as The Times Educational Supplement, Punch and the Reader’s Digest.

In 2011, McKee was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Open University at Plymouth College of Art in 2011.

Speaking to BookTrust in 2020, he praised books as “instrumental in helping children shape their view of the world”.

He added: “Picture books are a child’s first glimpse into the art world and, in some way, especially with some of my books, the illustrations are actually more important than the story.”