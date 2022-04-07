House Prices: How High Will They Go?

Homeowner Emma could not believe the quotes she received when inquiring about selling her house late last year.

She’d only bought it just over a year before - but according to estate agents it had gone up in value by 30%.

And sure enough, the house in rural Oxfordshire that she’d bought in 2020 for £950,000 quickly sold for £1.25m.

Emma had benefited from a Pandemic trend dubbed “the race for space” as many homeowners, now able to work from home, decided to leave city life behind.

And as reporter Jonathan Maitland found out, it’s not just in the South where house prices are rocketing.

Estate Agent Julie Nelson, in North East England, told the programme: “Some offers are coming in so high, we've actually named them unicorn offers because they’re offers that we just didn't expect to see.”

But that’s leading to some buyers failing to play fair.

Paul Gurteen had already agreed to sell his house for way over the asking price when he received a hand-written note posted through his letter box.

He was being offered an extra £40,000 to trump the agreed deal.

It’s a practice called gazumping. But Paul decided to stick with the original agreement.

“The people we did the deal with, I felt the house was meant for them.”

Prices are going up at the quickest rate for 17 years as buyers chase fewer homes than are normally available on the market.

Property Developer Simon Gerrard explains that for property owners who feel richer because of the price hike, it may well be a delusion.

“If you live in a home and you want to move into a larger home, the fact that your home has gone up in value isn't beneficial because the home you're moving to being larger would have gone up by more.”

Of course there are some winners.

Ron and Jacky had got into debt trouble after Ron got sick and had to take time off work.

Jacky worked out that if they sold their home in Bracknell, Berkshire, and moved closer to their grown-up daughter who lived in Essex, they could solve their debts and Ron could retire.

So in 2019 that’s exactly what they did.

They sold their home in Bracknell for £340,000 and bought one in Clacton on Sea for £185,000.

Ron tells the programme: “It’s the best thing that ever happened to me really. Before I was always owing money to people When I came here I was very happy because it had all been settled.”