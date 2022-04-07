A man who became trapped in a hidden crevasse in the Swiss mountains said his phone's five click trick helped save his life, describing his ordeal as "like one of those horror movies".

Tim Blakey was out snowboarding alone in the Swiss mountains earlier this year when he went off-piste and fell 15 feet after the ground beneath him suddenly gave way.

Despite having a fractured foot, Mr Blakey, who was born in New Zealand, was not badly hurt as he landed on a 'snowbridge'- a sort of ice shelf in the crevasse - which stopped him from sustaining more serious injuries.

But after a few minutes, Mr Blakey, who was wearing a helmet, realised the seriousness of the situation when his calls for help went unanswered.

"I did not know how long that little shelf was going to hold," he told Good Morning Britain.

"There was actually a crack between that shelf and the back wall."

"It was like one of those horror movies because it was a warm day so there is constant drips and snow falling."

With just three percent of his battery left, he used his phone's five click function, which automatically called the authorities and enabled him to send them his position.

Users can click the on/off button on the side of their phone five times to call for emergency help, with the option of cancelling within an eight second window.

He said the service was extremely efficient, connecting him to the emergency services in Switzerland who then arranged for his rescue.

Mr Blakey, who has been snowboarding for 17 years, says he does not know how he will ever repay the Swiss Rescue services.

He has vowed never to go snowboarding solo again as he warned that experienced snowboarders can become overconfident and complacent.

"I was lured into a false sense of security which also led me to be very blasé about researching the areas I snowboard," he said in an Instagram post.