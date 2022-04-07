Is Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council significant?

It was a numbers game - one those who proposed ejecting Russia from the UN Human Rights Council knew they would win.

By last night, they had 70 confirmed 'yes' votes. By this morning, 93. It only took a two-thirds majority to secure the historic, if symbolic, removal.

Russia now joins Libya in the rogues gallery of nations kicked off the council. There had been consideration of such a move for weeks; in the end the atrocities in Bucha made it a reality.

I’m told a large number of member states were said to have felt Russia having any say over human rights now was “grotesque” and saw the vote as a demonstration of condemnation.

Others, 58 in all, chose to abstain. For some, the aim would be to avoid Russian wrath.

However, others made the decision based on a belief in the “big tent theory”, basically that it’s better to have nations within the chamber rather than outside.

Another 24 countries voted against. Among the no-voters were many with questionable human rights records or economic ties to Russia. Syria was no surprise, nor Belarus, China, or Iran.

There’s lots of talk of Russian isolation but a look at the map suggests that isolation is far from total.