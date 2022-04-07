Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused the Kremlin of trying to hide evidence of civilian killings in Russian occupied areas, as Ukraine braces for a new offensive in the east.

The Ukrainian president claimed Moscow has "changed tactics" in a bid to interfere with an international investigation into war crimes, as Ukrainian officials continue to gather evidence of Russian atrocities on the outskirts of Kyiv.

His accusations came amid desperate pleas on the ground to the international community for "weapons, weapons, weapons" to bolster defence in the east, where residents were urged to escape while they can.

During his latest video address, President Zelenskyy said: “We have information that the Russian troops have changed tactics and are trying to remove the dead people, the dead Ukrainians, from the streets and cellars of territory they occupied.

“This is only an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more.”

A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv

The mayor of Mariupol also accused Russian troops of using mobile crematoriums to burn the bodies of civilians in the besieged city in a bid to "cover their tracks".

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said more than 5,000 have been killed in the city. Of those, 210 were children.

"The killers are covering their tracks. Russian mobile crematoriums have started operating in Mariupol," said the mayor in a statement on the city council's Telegram account.

He claimed Russia "ordered the destruction of any evidence of crimes committed by its army in Mariupol", following global revulsion over videos and photos of streets in the town of Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians.

The mayor also claimed Russian forces bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death.

People flee the city of Mariupol where 5,000 have been killed, said the city's mayor

The UN General Assembly will vote on Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organisation's leading human rights body over allegations soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine’s capital.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the call for Russia to be stripped of its seat calling its participation in the council a "farce".

Russia has vehemently denied its troops were responsible for the killings around Kyiv's suburbs.

After Russia's six-week old invasion failed to seize Ukraine's capital quickly, its focus is now on its industrial heartland of the Donbas - a mostly Russian speaking region in eastern Ukraine.

In Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged NATO to provide more weapons for his war-torn country to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in Kyiv's suburbs.

A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv

“My agenda is very simple… it’s weapons, weapons and weapons,” Mr Kuleba said as he arrived at NATO headquarters for talks with the military organisation’s foreign ministers on Thursday.

“The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved."

Adding pressure to the international community for help, President Zelenskyy said in his video address that the west's fresh round of sanctions aren't strong enough and give Russian invaders "permission" to "launch new bloodshed" in the east.

Several apartment buildings were destroyed in the Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv

"If there is no painful package of sanctions against Russia and if there is no real supply of necessary weapons that we have asked for many times, then Russia will see it as the permission to go further, to attack, to launch a new bloodshed in the Donbas," he said.

Some NATO nations worry they may be Russia’s next target, but the alliance is striving to avoid actions that might pull any of its 30 members directly into the war.

Still, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged member nations to send Ukraine more weapons - and not just defensive arms.

“Ukraine is fighting a defensive war, so this distinction between offensive and defensive weapons doesn’t actually have any real meaning," he said.

Growing numbers of Putin’s troops, along with mercenaries, have been reported moving into the Donbas, where Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and control two areas.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians to evacuate to safer regions before it was too late.

“Later, people will come under fire, and we won’t be able to do anything to help them," Ms Vereshchuk said.