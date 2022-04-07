United Nations suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

Russia has been suspended from the United Nations' leading human rights body.The key vote took place on Thursday, following mounting allegations that Russian soldiers killed Ukrainian civilians as they retreated from the Kyiv area.

93 of the UN's member states voted to expel Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. 24 voted against the move, while 58 abstained.

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the 47-member council, which cannot make legally binding decisions, but its resolutions send important political messages and it can authorise investigations.

Last month, the council opened an investigation into allegations of rights violations, including possible war crimes, in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.This is a breaking news story - more to follow

