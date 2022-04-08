A DHL cargo jet skidded off a runway and snapped in two while attempting to land at Costa Rica's largest airport.

The incident forced a complete shut down of the air terminal at San Jose's international airport on Thursday.

The fire department said the Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaría Airport just west of the capital heading to Guatemala City, but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system.

As the aircraft attempted to land on the runway of San Jose's international airport, it skidded, turned and broke in half, exposing its cargo, said Héctor Chaves, director the Costa Rica Fire Department.

The accident caused a total closure of the air terminal Credit: AP

After helping to get the pilot and co-pilot out of the jet, firefighters "applied foam to prevent a spill" before "working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system", said Mr Chaves.

Both pilots were unharmed but one was undergoing a medical check as a precaution, said a spokesperson for cargo carrier DHL.

Deputy director of civil aviation for Costa Rica, Luis Miranda, said the plane had gone only about 35 miles from the airport when it requested permission to turn back from its planned flight to Guatemala City.

DHL said an investigation would be launched into the incident Credit: AP

He said the pilot and co-pilot were the only crew members aboard the plane, which was carrying only about 2-and-a-half hours worth of fuel.

DHL spokesman Daniel McGrath said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

He said the company worked with airport authorities on Thursday to move the plane so incoming and outgoing flights could resume in the evening.

Some flights were expected to be diverted to Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia, about 125 miles northwest of San Jose.