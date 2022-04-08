Grime artist Dizzee Rascal has been handed a 24-week curfew and a 12-month restraining order for assaulting his ex-fiancee.

He will also have to wear an electronic tag

The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty in March of attacking Cassandra Jones. A judge concluded he had been “abusive and aggressive”, and on Friday morning, the 37-year-old received a community order at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

During the trial, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard Mills pressed his forehead against Ms Jones' before pushing her to the ground during the incident at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The musician, behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, was “frustrated” over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property, the court heard. Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son. He then began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk, the court heard.

The shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called, a judge was told.

Following the guilty verdict, Mills smashed a photographer’s camera outside court after knocking it from their hands and hurling it across the road.

District judge Polly Gledhill, sentencing him at London Croydon Magistrates’ on Friday, told Mills she wanted him to work on how he thinks and behaves as he “lost his temper and used violence”. She told Mills that he had shown “no remorse for this matter” and “you continue to place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case”. There was no response from Mills as he sat in the dock, dressed in green bomber jacket, white top and black jeans, as he was sentenced

ITV News caught the moment Dizzee Rascal lashed out at a photographer following his charge

Mills released his debut album, Boy In Da Corner, in 2003. His seventh studio album E3 AF, which refers to his east London postcode and African heritage, is due out on October 30. He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020, and performed at festivals in August including Live At Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.