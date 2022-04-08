The European Union has sanctioned two of Vladimir Putin's adult daughters in a package of measures designed to hit the Russian economy in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova are the latest to have their assets frozen by the EU, which is also banning them from entering its territory.

America did the same on Wednesday, saying it was responding to "war crimes" being perpetrated by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen, ahead of the sanctions being announced, revealed on Twitter that she was heading to Kyiv.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he and Ms von der Leyen were arriving with trade and humanitarian aid proposals for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government.