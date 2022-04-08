A recall of Kinder products has been extended as part of a continued investigation into an outbreak of salmonella cases.

The Food Standards Agency said the recall now includes all products manufactured at Ferrero’s Arlon site in Belgium between June and the present date.

This covers Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons.

It means all products included in the recall should not be eaten, regardless of their best-before date, the FSA said.

Salmonella, the most common cause of food poisoning in the UK, can cause sickness, diarrhoea and fever, with symptoms usually starting within a few days (or hours) after eating the food that caused the infection.

While most cases resolve in a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

In a statement on Wednesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said chocolate products were identified “as the likely route of infection,” adding that children mainly under 10 years of age were affected.

Anyone with concerns that they might have salmonellosis is urged to contact their GP or call NHS 111.

What products are being recalled?