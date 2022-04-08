Boris Johnson has condemned the "unconscionable" attack on civilians at a Ukrainian train station, as he committed to send £100 million worth of "high grade" equipment to assist in the battle against Vladimir Putin's military.

The prime minister said the attack - which has killed at least 50 people, according to Ukraine - shows the "depth to which Putin's once vaunted army has sunk".

"It is a war crime indiscriminately to attack civilians and Russian crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or unpunished."

He said the Ministry of Defence would be providing Volodymyr Zelenskyy's military with more Starstreak anti-aircraft weapons and precision munitions "capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target".

Another 800 anti-tank missiles are being sent to Ukraine, along with more helmets, night vision and body armour will also be sent, Mr Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference, speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

President Zelenskyy said the Russian military attacked a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, in the eastern region of Donetsk, which was being used to evacuate civilians.

Around 4,000 people were at the train station at the time preparing to head to safer regions, said the president, after officials urged residents to flee while they could ahead of a predicted new Russian offensive in the east.

President Zelenskyy has been pleading with Western nations for more weapons so Ukrainians can defend themselves from Russian forces.

His foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told a NATO meeting that "weapons, weapons and weapons" could help prevent more atrocities being carried out in Ukraine.

"You provide us with everything that we need, and we will fight for our security but also for your security, so that President Putin will have no chance to test Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said.

Article 5 is the part of the treaty that says that an attack on one Nato country is considered an attack on them all.

Russia, however, warned the West that "pumping weapons into Ukraine" will have a "negative effect" on peace negotiations.