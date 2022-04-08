Queen will not attend Maundy Day church service for first time

The Queen has pulled out of attending the annual Maundy Day church service and will be represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace has said.

The annual event is an important fixture in the royal calendar and will see Prince Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts for the first time on Thursday.

ITV News understands the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, regrets being unable to attend but could not commit at this stage to the service, deciding instead to ask Prince Charles to step in to offer clarity at an early stage to avoid any potential later decision to pull out from overshadowing the event.

Usually the Queen presents “alms” to pensioners for their community service but these duties will be carried out by Charles.

In recent months the Queen has rarely been seen in public but did attend a thanksgiving service for her husband Prince Philip last week.

Charles and Camilla will join the congregation for the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Listen to our podcast - The Royal Rota