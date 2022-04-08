A rabid fox that terrorised the seat of the United States' government, Capitol Hill, has been put down after at least nine people were bitten.

An American politician was among those who had to have a series of rabies jabs after being bitten by a fox.

Representative Ami Bera said he felt something lunge at him from behind as he walked near one of the Senate office buildings. He used his umbrella to fend off what he thought would be a small dog, but found himself tangling with a fox.

The US Capitol Police officers ran to the scene, when the culprit evaded incarceration on this occasion.

"I would say it's the most unusual day on the Hill in 10 years," Mr Bera said of his experience.

Politico Reporter Ximena Bustillo said she was bitten by the fox.

She later tweeted: "You're telling me I survived three years of a pandemic to be bit by a rabid fox."

She has also started a precautionary series of rabies jabs.

Earlier this week, Capitol Hill police warned people not to approach "any foxes".

"We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the US Capitol."For your safety, please do not approach any foxes."Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find."