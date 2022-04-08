Russian forces have now "fully withdrawn" from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, the UK Ministry of Defence has said.

Some of the troops will be transferred to eastern Ukraine, said the MoD, where officials are bracing themselves for a new Russian offensive as residents are urged to flee while they can.

"Many of these forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum," the MoD said in a statement on Friday morning.

"Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the strategically important city of Izium which remains under their control."

The update came as the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted Russian forces have suffered "significant losses".

He told Sky News: "We have significant losses of troops and it's a huge tragedy for us."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on Thursday that despite a recent Russian pullback, the country remains vulnerable, as he pleaded for "weapons, weapons, weapons" from NATO and other sympathetic countries to help bolster defence for the expected offensive in the east.

Nations from the alliance agreed to increase their supply of arms, spurred on by reports that Russian forces committed atrocities in areas surrounding the capital.

